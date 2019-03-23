Every little £4k helps Castle Douglas home

A local care home, Carlingwark House in Castle Douglas, has been awarded £4,000 from Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ scheme.

The home, which provides residential care and support to up to 30 elderly people, is part of national social care charity Community Integrated Care.

The money from the fund is being used to buy wheelchairs for the people supported by the service, enabling the residents to get involved in more activities and days out.

On a day-to-day basis, the wheelchairs will assist the people living in the home to get out and about in the local community.

Carlingwark House’s service manager, Kelly Henderson, commented on the care home’s success in attracting the support of Tesco’s customers in voting for it.

“In Scotland, there’s no free access to wheelchairs and ours are a little past their best ,” she said.

“So we all thought it would be wonderful to bid for new wheelchairs for everyone in the service.”

“We couldn’t believe it when we won, and the faces of the people we support when they found out was just magical – they were all completely overjoyed and overwhelmed to have received such a large grant from supermarket giant Tesco - to the tune of £4000!”

Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ fund is a local community grant scheme where the money used by the carrier bag charge is used to fund community project across the UK.

Customers can vote for projects using the now-familiar blue tokens in store, choosing which one of three local causes to back.

A party, hosted by Tesco, recently took place at the care home, presenting the winners and runners up on the scheme with their prizes.

Joining Carlingwark House in the winning line up was two other local groups, Wood Turners and the Castle Douglas Gymnastics Group, who both received £3,000 and £1,000 respectively.

Kelly added: “We feel really lucky to have been awarded with the grant.

“It was fabulous to win, and we can’t wait to go on a big day out with our new wheels!”