Esteem Clydesdale win grant of £7500 from Co-operative

Scotmid Co-operative’s Community Connect initiative has announced a major cash boost for a Lanark-based organisation.

It is to make a grant of £7,500 to the mental health charity Esteem Clydesdale.

Scotmid Co-operative secretary John Dalley said: “Congratulations to Esteem Clydesdale and all the latest Community Connect award winners.

“This was our second Community Connect awards in Scotmid’s West Region – local charities in our area have now benefited from £50,000 funding – so thanks to all our members, who helped to determine the outcome.

“Our core purpose is to serve our local communities and improve people’s everyday lives and Community Connect goes towards enabling us to achieve those goals.

“We very much look forward to seeing these projects come to life and working together to improve the quality of life for people in our local communities.”

The short-listed Good Cause Groups for the next cycle of Community Connect funding will be announced by Scotmid soon.