Yet more headaches for drivers

If closure of the Cleghorn Crossing wasn’t enough, news has now come in that a stretch of the A73 Lanark Road is to be closed for resurfacing work as part of a £230,000 improvement project.

As a result, the road will be closed from its junction with the A72 Kirkfieldbank Brae to the B7056 Braidwood Road during the school Spring break, commencing on April 3 to 15 during the same period of Network rail’s programme of works.

Signed diversion routes will be in place throughout via:A73 Kirkton Street; the A721 Glamis Avenue, Chapel Street, Carnwath Road and Kilncadzow Road; theA70 Lanark Road; A743 Lanark Road, St. Leonard’s Street, High Street and Bloomgate.

Gordon Mackay, Head of Roads and Transportation, at South Lanarkshire Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience during these essential road improvement works, and will make every effort to accommodate local businesses and residents wherever possible.

“Although we have scheduled the work during the traditionally quieter period of the school Spring break, some disruption will be inevitable and we would be grateful for the cooperation of all road users.”