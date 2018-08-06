Upgrade starts for Dalserf and Rosebank’s water

Scottish Water will begin essential work to upgrade its water network infrastructure in Dalserf and Rosebank this summer.

The work is due to begin on Friday, August 10 and involves upgrades to approximately 4,140 metres of pipework in the area.

Work will be carried out by Scottish Water’s alliance partners Caledonia Water Alliance and is expected to take around five months from start to finish.

Works will begin on the A71 at Garrion Bridge and thereafter move on a rolling programme along the A72 Lanark Road into Netherburn Road, before finishing on Manse Brae.

To enable some of the work to take place, road traffic management has been agreed in liaison with South Lanarkshire Council.

From November 12, a rolling road closure will be in place on Manse Brae (from outside number one, to Eel Bank Cottage) for approximately three weeks. Local access will be maintained wherever possible, emergency vehicles will have access at all times and pedestrian access will not be affected.

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said:

“This work is vital to ensure our customers in the area continue to enjoy clear, fresh drinking water and to reduce the risk of burst pipes.

“It’s inevitable with this type of work that there will be some disruption in the local area but I’d like to reassure the local residents that we’ll do all we can to minimise any disruption while the works are under way.

“We’d like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and understanding whilst this essential work is carried out.”