Tenants enjoy breath of air’’

Perhaps prompted by this summer’s glorious weather, residents in Lanark’s Smiddy Court Sheltered Housing complex decided to try to create an open air area in their estate where they could chat or socialise.

Their landlord, South Lanarkshire Council’s housing department, agreed to help with them turning their project into a reality and a suitable area in the complex was chosen by the residents,

A successful application was made to the Big Lottery Fund and the open air decking area was quickly completed.

Last week the Provost of South Lanarkshire, Ian McAllan declared the decked area open as local councillors Catherine McClymont and Richard Eliott and Smiddy Court residents looked on. Here’s hoping that the Lanark weather gives the residents many chances to enjoy their new meeting place!