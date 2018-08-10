Rural plans for the future

The recent revival in horticulture in the Clyde Valley has been reflected in one of the latest planning applications to go to South Lanarkshire Council.

It is from Ross Lambie of Stonebyres and he is seeking the go-ahead to erect a horticultural greenhouse for soft fruit production at 16 Stonebyres Holdings.

The Clyde Valley was long ago dubbed the Fruitbowl of Scotland but the world-renowned horticultural industry came under increasing strain from, among other factors, the pressure for housebuilding land in one of Scotland’s most scenic areas in the past 40 years.

Now there are various organisations and individuals trying to re-establish that old reputation and the orchards and greenhouses of the valley are on the increase again after many years of reducing.

There is also an application for expanding another rural business. This one comes from Tom Walker of West High Cross at Yieldshields on the outskirts of Carluke.

He seeks permission to erect nine new boarding kennels at his property. The council is considering the applications.