Renewable energy company celebrates

A Lanarkshire-based renewable energy firm, has erected its 50th onshore wind turbine after work was completed on the first of 15 turbines forming Middle Muir windfarm near Crawfordjohn.

The wind farm is scheduled to be fully operational by early 2019, while a further five onshore wind farms in Scotland are at different stages of the planning and development process.

The 50 completed turbines have a combined generating capacity of 113MW, while Banks Renewables, the company involved, has secured planning consent for well over 100 turbines in total.

Almost £110,000 is already being generated in total every year for the benefits funds linked to each of the company’s windfarms, which use revenues from the schemes to provide financial support for community projects and good causes in their respective areas and which will each run for the full length of the projects’ lifespans.

Richard Dunkley, managing director at Banks Renewables told the Gazette: “When Banks Renewables was established in South Lanarkshire, it was with the goal of becoming one of the UK’s leading owner / operators in the onshore wind farm sector and reaching this landmark shows just how far we’ve come in achieving this objective.

“The money generated by our wind farms is making a big difference to the facilities and activities that people living near them are able to access, and will continue to do so through their 25-year lifespans.

“Onshore wind is recognised as being the most effective technology in delivering carbon reduction targets at the lowest cost for the consumer and has a key role to play in generating more of the energy that we use to power our homes, schools and hospitals via renewable means.”

Banks Renewables’ has other wind warms in Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire.