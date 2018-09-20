Pat on back for road repair crew after early Carnwath completion

Carnwath area councillors have congratulated the road repair crew who have completed major works in Carnwath a full week earlier than scheduled.

The works saw half of the village Main Street closed to traffic for the past two weeks in what was meant to be a three week project but the stretch re-opened on Thursday.

Councillor Alex Allison commented: “I’m absolutely delighted for Carnwath that the work is now complete it can get back to normal.

“Plaudits must also be given to the council roads team who pulled all out all the stops to get the work completed well ahead of schedule”.

Councillor Ian McAllan agreed, stating: “The people of Carnwath must be congratulated for their patience whilst this essential work was completed.

“But we must acknowledge and mark the huge effort by the roads department, who worked tirelessly and made every effort to minimise disruption”.