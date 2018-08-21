New Construction Charter agreed by council

Construction companies tendering for contracts with South Lanarkshire Council will now be expected to meet new standards and conditions.

A Construction Charter has been agreed by the council following a request by Unite the Union.

The charter will build on the existing Fair Working Practices that the council ask all bidders for contracts to adhere to.

There are five main headings of the charter which cover health and safety, employment standards, pay and benefits, employment rights and responsible sourcing.

Chair of the council’s Housing and Technical Resources Committee, Councillor Josh Wilson, said: “I’m delighted that the Construction Charter is now in place and it sends a strong message about how much we want to protect anyone carrying out work on our behalf.

“Of course the most important aspect is the health and safety of all workers and the charter recognises this.

“It also deals with other important aspects including paying the Living Wage, ensuring workers have access to holidays, sick pay, pension schemes, compensation and insurance.

“We look forward to working with contractors to help us support the aims as set out in the charter.”