Is Lanark the nation’s bonniest town?

Even the most disloyal of Lanarkians couldn’t deny that the Royal Burgh is one of Scotland’s most historic towns.

But is it also the most beautiful?

That will be decided next month when the results of the Scotland’s Most Beautiful Town or Village competition are announced, Lanark being one of the 35 communities thoughout the country nominated for the award, run by the Hidden Scotland tourism promotion organisation.

Now a call has gone out to all residents and friends of Lanark to vote for the town before the competition ends on August 10.

Said Melissa Reilly, the development manager of the Lanark Community Development Trust: “We’re delighted that Lanark has been nominated as Scotland’s Most Beautiful Town!

“From Lanark Loch and the Golf Course, to New Lanark and Castlebank Park, we have some charming and unique locations in Lanark, and it’s time to shout about them. We’d encourage the people of Lanark to get online and vote for their town.”

The chair of the Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council, Frank Gunning, also urged Lanarkians and fans of Lanark to vote by going to https://hiddenscotland.co/scotlands-most-beautiful-town/.

A spokesman for Hidden Scotland said that Lanark was just the kind of town their organisation wanted to publicise and promote to the outside world, much of Scotland’s official tourism effort going into boosting visitor numbers to Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Highl;ands and Islands.

He said: “Each finalist in the running for the title each has its own unique character which makes it stand out from the rest.”