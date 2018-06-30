Investing for the Common Good in Lanark

The burgh of Lanark will benefit from two projects made possible through funding via the Common Good Fund.

The Tote Building will undergo work to ensure the structure remains wind and water-tight, while the construction of a shelter will be undertaken at Springbank Cemetery.

The Tote Building is B-listed and is an asset held in The Royal Burgh of Lanark Common Good. Due to concerns about its condition, the council erected a fence around it and had it extensively assessed.

In order to ensure that the building was able to withstand the weather, it was recommended that work should be carried out to include a new roof finish being applied in addition to remedial repairs.

The cost of the work has been estimated at £28,000, and this will be met by the Common Good Fund.

A further £10,000 grant will be paid by the Common Good Fund to contribute to the cost of a shelter at Springbank Cemetery.

The project is the result of joint work by the Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council and Lanark Tenants’ and Residents’ Association to secure funding for the shelter, which will also include seating.

The two groups have identified a suitable shelter, with a total cost of purchase and installation of £11,000.

The Finance and Corporate Resources Committee approved that £10,000 would be met from the Lanark Common Good Fund, along with the cost of any ongoing maintenance and repairs.

Councillor Gladys Miller, Chair of the council committee who approved the funding, said: “These are two great examples of how the Common Good Fund can really benefit the town and community in Lanark.

Councillor Catherine McClymont said: “I am happy to see that one of the issues raised by members of the Community about the new cemetery being open to all the elements has been addressed.”