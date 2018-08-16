Greens attack the latest quarry bid for Overburns

The Clydesdale Greens have joined with other local groups in expressing their “dismay” at the news that Patersons of Greenoakhills intend to appeal to the Scottish Government against South Lanarkshire Council’s refusal of their latest planning application to create a sand and gravel quarry at Overburns.

Janet Moxley, area spokeswoman for the Greens, said “Patersons have subjected the local community to more than ten years of upset and uncertainty in their efforts to get permission for a quarry at this totally unsuitable location on the Clyde flood plain.

“I hope that the Scottish Government not only uphold the council’s decision to refuse this application, but also take steps to prevent developers from making repeated applications and appeals for more of less the same project.”

This call has been made by other environmental groups throughout Clydesdale in this and other similar development proposals throughout the area.

“These voluntary local pressure groups have,by their nature, limited funds and accuse developers of conducting a war of financial attrition, re-applying for planning permissions repeatedly until their opponents run out of money.

Added Ms Moxley: “Greens have been campaigning for some time to rebalance the planning system so that communities voices are heard. Unfortunately, so far Scottish Government have been reluctant to act to redress this balance, allowing sagas such as Overburns to continue for decades.”