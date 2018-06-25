Glorious Gardens needs your help

The scenery of the Clyde and Avon Valley is unique. Historic designed landscapes and gardens make a significant contribution to this very special environment.

Sadly, not enough is known about them and the secrets they hold.

Between 2014 and 2017 Scotland’s Garden and Landscape Heritage, assisted by some 20 hardworking volunteers, successfully completed the first phase of the Glorious Gardens project to record designed landscapes in the area.

This project is funded through the Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership (CAVLP) by the Heritage Lottery Fund and also by Historic Environment Scotland.

A second phase of the project is about to start. So far ten volunteers have signed up to continue this vital work, but more are urgently needed.

Sue Hewer, project supervisor, said: “For people fascinated by historic gardens and landscapes, this is a rare opportunity to learn more about them, to acquire research, survey and reporting skills and to get out into the countryside with likeminded people – to say nothing about doing your bit for conservation in this wonderful area.”

Training will be given and there will be the opportunity to work with the returning volunteers who will offer their support.

Please contact project supervisor, Sue Hewer (suehewer1@btopenworld.com) for more detail.

Alternatively, you can pop along to meet Sue and talk things through on Sunday, July 8 in one of the Waterhouses in New Lanark.