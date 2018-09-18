Fond farewell to the valley’s old school

The building in which almost every child in the Clyde Valley has been educated since the 1920’s is soon to pass into history.

As impressive structures go, Underbank Primary on the fringes of Crossford is hardly in the Dundee V&A Museum class but there can be few better-loved buildings in Clydesdale with almost everyone attending it over the past 93 years having very fond memories of what always seemed to be a ‘happy school’.

It will be replaced in late November by a new school building constructed nearby and, knowing the affection the old school is held in by the valley community, the staff have organised a chance for ex-pupils and other members of the public to take one last look around the building,

This will take the form of an Open Day on Friday, September 28 which will run between 10.30am and noon and between 1.15pm and 2.45pm.

To add to the nostalgia, a display of Underbank Primary artefacts and photographs from its long history will be on display.

There will be cups of tea and coffee available for visitors to enjoy as they doubtless chat to each other about the happiest days of their lives.