Development plans approved by council

An application by the widow of former rally driver Colin McRae to build new homes near her husband’s accident site has been approved.

Alison McRae had submitted plans to South Lanarkshire Council for the luxury development on land next to the family home in Lanark.

Despite objections having been lodged from local residents, councillors voted to grant consent, subject to a planning obligation that Mrs McRae provides a financial contribution of £24,000 towards the provision of appropriate community facilities in the area.

The helicopter crash in September 2007 killed the 39-year-old Lanark rally star, his five-year-old son Johnny, the child’s six-year-old Braidwood friend Ben Porcelli and family friend Graeme ‘Big G’ Duncan (37).

And, this is not the first time Mrs McRae has applied for permission to build homes at the site. In 2013 permission was granted although work never started and the permission lapsed.

South Lanarkshire Council said that should there be no significant progress by the applicant towards the conclusion of the planning obligation within six months of the date of the meeting , the proposed development could be refused.

The site, which extends to 1.9 hectares was previously used by a fruit and vegetable packing company but has fallen into disrepair since AHS Packers left in 1991.

The plans show that around 16 executive homes are now earmarked to be built on the overgrown and derelict site.

The site is identified in the South Lanarkshire Local Development Plan as being outwith the settlement boundary for Lanark and falls within the designated Rural Area where Policy 3-Green Belt and Rural Area applies.

This states that developments which do not require to locate in the countryside will be expected to be accommodated within settlements. However, in recognition of the previous planning consents granted for the redevelopment of the site for housing, the site is also identified as part of the housing land supply, and as such, residential development is considered to be acceptable in principle.