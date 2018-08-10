Combat the dreaded Rigside ‘triffids’!

War has been declared on a plant ‘invader’ which is threatening to choke to death all the young trees and flowers in the Rigside and Douglas Water Community Nature Reserve.

The Rosebay Willowherb might have a pleasant-sounding name, but it is a deadly scourge for anything trying to grow near it. It is now not only strangling other plants in the reserve but also even making its pathways impassable.

Now the local volunteers who have worked so hard to create the reserve and see all that effort threatened are appealing to others to join them in a mass ‘cull’ of the invader when they hold their “A Way With Willowherb” day on Thursday, August 16 between 10.30am and 2pm.

Those willing to help should contact greenerrigside@gmail; tools and tea/coffee will be provided by Clydesdale Community Initiatives; please bring your own packed lunch as well as suitable clothing and footwear.

Reserve supporter Community Action Lanarkshire’s Ewan Bachell commented: “This will be a step towards reinvigorating this hidden gem for local people and visitors to the area.”