Club’s success in its pitch for windfarm cash

Biggar Rugby Club is the latest local group to enjoy a cash ‘spin-off’ from the windfarm industry.

Although a boon for the club, the expansion of its number of pitches two years ago brought problems with it.

The club’s existing pitch maintenance equipment just wasn’t up to keeping so much extra playing area in tip-top condition.

Matters weren’t helped by South Lanarkshire Council, under financial pressure, being forced to withdraw the grass-cutting service it provided the club with.

The need was for a second-hand tractor but these, the club quickly discovered, weren’t easy to come by nor cheap.

Taking some of the cash from the club’s own resources, it also applied to the Clyde Wind Farm Fund for help to make up the shortfall to put a deposit payment down.

This application was successful and, with the professional help of farm machibery specialists Brysonsof Lanark, the Biggar club has now proudly taken acquisition of that much-needed tractor and plans to pay for it fully in instalments over the next four years.

Said a club spokesman this week: “The support from the Clyde Wind Farm fund is really appreciated by the club and when we had our recent Rugby Force day the Scottish international players taking part were very impressed not only with what the club has done to create such a superb facility but the progress that was being made and were keen to see our new investment.”

The club also praised the Biggar community for its support through voluntary maintenance work.