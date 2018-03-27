Cleghorn Crossing closure is set to cause chaos in Clydesdale as work starts

It’s set to be a two-week nightmare for drivers as Network Rail engineers close the Cleghorn level crossing during April and May as part of a £1m infrastructure upgrade project.

Part of Network Rail’s UK-wide Railway Upgrade Plan, the improvement works will see over half-a-mile of track as well as the vehicle crossing units at Cleghorn renewed.

This means the crossing will be closed to vehicles from 9pm on Friday, March 30, until 10am on Sunday, April 15, to allow this vital work to take place.

During this time engineers will be renewing the railway track and the level crossing as part of the long-term maintenance plan for the line between Glasgow and London – one of the busiest passenger and freight routes in Britain.

A second closure from 11pm on Saturday, May 5, until 8am on Monday, May 7, will also be required for follow-up work.

Elsewhere on the west coast main line over the Easter weekend, engineers will also be renewing around half-a-mile of track at Carstairs as well as track and drainage system work further south around Lockerbie.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The work we are undertaking is vital for the long-term future reliability of the west coast main line, which is one of the busiest in the country, and is part of our commitment to delivering the best railway Scotland has ever had.

“Our engineers will be working around-the-clock to complete this complex programme as quickly as possible. We understand the inconvenience these works will cause to some passengers, residents and motorists and we are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.”

“Network Rail engineers will be working around-the-clock over the bank holiday to deliver more than £23m of improvements across Scotland’s railway.

Due to the complexity of the work these projects can’t be delivered without the short-term disruption to some services.

Further information can be found at www.nationalrail.co.uk