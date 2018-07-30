Claudia makes a beeline for New Lanark

With the recent glorious weather, Lanark-based South of Scotland regional MSP Claudia Beamish decided to show her backing for the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s 30 Days Wild campaign by visiting the trust’s staff at New Lanark.

The campaign asks people to do at least one thing a day for a month to get back in touch with nature.

She commented: “As Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, these catch-ups with environmental organisations are incredibly important.

“They contribute to my understanding of the issues and help shape our policies.

“We were really fortunate to meet on a glorious day and in such beautiful surroundings at the Falls of Clyde. We managed a bee hunt, and it was encouraging to see such a variety of bees thriving.

“I would like to thank the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Falls of Clyde reserve staff Darran Dixon, Vicki Crabb and Bruce Wilson for sharing their knowledge and experiences with me. On days like this, it makes it all so much more pertinent that we cannot take our planet for granted.”