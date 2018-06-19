CARS grants available

Communities across Scotland are set to benefit from a £10 million investment under Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) flagship conservation and regeneration funding programme.

Applications are now open for local authorities, national park authorities, voluntary sector organisations and community groups to apply for grants under the eighth round of the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS), which has so far contributed to the repair of more than 1,000 properties.

CARS was introduced in 2007 to provide financial support for conservation area-based regeneration initiatives. Delivered over a five-year period, the funding contributes to and generates investment in the repair and restoration of a town’s heritage buildings, while supporting training opportunities and community engagement initiatives. The scheme has established a track record of delivering results with £41.5 million awarded to 63 separate conservation schemes.

Alex Paterson, HES chief executive, said: “CARS is one of our most successful and popular funding programmes. While the physical effects to town centres and buildings are impressive, it is also the many secondary benefits CARS funding brings that have the most meaningful and long-lasting effects, such as attracting investment, jobs and tourism.”

Further information can be found at https://www.historicenvironment.scot/grants-and-funding/our-grants/conservation-area-regeneration-scheme-cars