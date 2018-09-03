Carluke’s Lottery win of nearly £100,000

There were celebrations at the Carluke Development Trust this week when it learned it is to get a £97,000 boost to its funds to improve the town.

Among other uses, the cash will enable the Trust to take on an Environmental Improvement and Event Coordinator.

They will work with businesses, organisations and individuals in Carluke to identify and deliver a range of activities and projects to bolster the local economy and morale.

Said Tom Sneddon, chair of the Trust: “We are pleased to accept this BIG Lottery Fund award, which will allow the Trust to support our communities in the town and parish to identify, develop and deliver further community-led initiatives and activities that will meet the needs identified through our second Carluke Conservation process.”

The good news is timely as it comes just as the Trust gears up for its major annual event, the Carluke Jam and Ham Festival later this month which will see a week of events celebrating the town’s rich heritage, based on its most famed food products, Scott’s Jam and Ramsay’s Bacon.

Again, this year will see a major musical content to the celebrations and, one way or another, all the town’s talents will be showcased.

Another part of Carluke’s heritage which the Trust is involved with preserving and promoting is the 18th century High Mill.

There was grant funding for the project to turn the mill into a major attraction and community activity centre from the Scottish Land Fund.

It is one of Carluke’s oldest landmarks and various schemes to refurbish it have come and gone with no action taken. The Development Trust are confident of making progress. The Trust was established in May 1999 with the mission statement: “to support the communities of the Parish of Carluke” and since then has launched several projects to boost the town.

These have included an upgrade of the park on Market Square.