Auchengray win top prize

The kids from Auchengray Primary were delighted to learn they had won a competition run by the Almond Valley Heritage Centre.

Their submission had been selected as the winning one - from a remarkable 6,000 entries.

And, excitement could hardly be contained as the kids realised they were having a day out of school to visit the museum, farm and discovery centre in Livingston.

Almond Valley had run a competition on social media to promote the educational activities at the farm and museum designed for nursery and school children.

Robin Chesters, director of Almond Valley Heritage Centre said: “As well as being great fun for children and adults alike, Almond Valley exists to promote learning.

“We wanted an opportunity to showcase this to local schools and demonstrate our range of curriculum-linked discovery and learning sessions. We decided to run the competition on our Facebook page offering a school or nursery a free trip. We had an overwhelming response and the children at Auchengray Primary School had a fantastic time on their visit.

“The children sent in a lovely hand written note thanking us for the opportunity.”

The curriculum-linked sessions for schools are offered at a specially discounted entry price throughout the season. Each year, the centre welcomes 10,000 schools and nurseries throughout central Scotland.