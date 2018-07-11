Air your views on Royal Burgh pollution zones

With two Lanark streets identified as among the most polluted in South Lanarkshire, townsfolk should take a full part in moves to end the scourge.

That is the message from Lanark-based Labour regional MSP Claudia Beamish, reacting to the news that both the High Street and Bannatyne Street have been identified as traffic fume ‘hotspots’.

This was discovered during a survey by South Lanarkshire Council and it has embarked on a public consultation over what its Draft Action Plan to clean up the area’s air should contain.

As her party’s environment and climate change spokesperson, Ms Beamish stated this week that Lanarkians should make their opinions known before the consultation ends on Friday, August 3.

She explained: “Overall air quality in South Lanarkshire is good but the Draft Action Plan has identified hot spots across South Lanarkshire for improvement. One of these is in Lanark along the High Street and Bannatyne Street. The narrow lay-out of Bannatyne Street with high buildings restricts the dispersal of vehicle emissions and the Action Plan aims to make improvements.

“Air pollution costs Scotland £1.1 billion a year so I welcome South Lanarkshire Council’s consultation on improving our air quality locally. I have regularly highlighted my concerns about the lack of funding from the Scottish Government for local authorities to properly set up Low Emission Zones and more needs to be done to address this invisible issue. We can however all make small changes to help towards a solution, by car-sharing or walking and cycling where possible.”

More on the consultation can be found on the council website in its air quality pages with hard copies available from customer.services@southlanarkshire.gov.uk.

Comments and feedback on the Draft Action Plan proposals can also be made to that address.