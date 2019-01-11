Enquiries continue into serious road crash near Thankerton

Road Policing Officers are continuing enquiries after a road crash involving three cars on the A73 near Thankerton on Wednesday, January 9.

Around 4.50pm on Wednesday afternoon, a 62 year-old woman was driving a Peugeot Blipper van on the A73 near to the entrance to Thankerton Camp Farm when it was involved in a crash with a Ford Focus being driven by a 23 year-old man and a Jeep being driven by a 70 year-old man.

Emergency services attended.

The 62 year-old driver of the van was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she is being treated for a head injury. Hospital staff describe her condition as critical.The 21 year-old passenger in the van was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital in Wishaw where she is being treated for her injuries. Hospital staff describe her condition as serious.

The 23 year-old driver of the Ford Focus was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Wishaw and treated for his injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

The 68 year-old passenger in the Jeep was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Wishaw were she was treated for minor injuries then released. The 70 year-old driver was uninjured.

Officers from the Road Policing Department at Motherwell are continuing their investigation into the crash. They are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone driving on that road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to contact their office through 101 quoting reference number 2545 of January 9.