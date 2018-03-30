Eilidh is on target to raise £2,000

A former Biggar resident is putting her best foot forward for charity and is hoping to up her game in the fund-raising stakes.

Eilidh Brown, who was born and brought up in the village, still returns home regularly to visit her parents who run both the bakery and greengrocer’s shops.

And, the paediatric trainee has been busy fund-raising over the past 12 months, taking part in various challenges, which culminated in her running her first half marathon in London last weekend.

Eilidh was spurred into action after learning her grandmother had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2016, and took up running as a form of stress relief.

To date she has completed 26 challenges and gone from being a non-runner to running almost 1000km in the last 12 months!

Her challenges have ranged from walking the 23-mile Kiltwalk, to climbing Scotland’s highest peak Ben Nevis; running 5 and 10k races through bubbles, covered in coloured dust, in Santa suits, up hills, or in the dark, to taking on obstacle runs up to 15k in length, wading through mud, streams and ice; crawling, climbing, jumping and swinging over any obstacle you can think of; and working up from managing to run just over a marathon distance in one month, to running every day and 100 miles in a single month in January.

Eilidh set herself a goal of raising £1000 when she started fund-raising last year, and so far has raised more than £1600 in sponsorship. Her new goal is now £2000.

You can find out more about the four charities Eilidh is supporting with her fund-raising drive and, better still, make a donation at: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/eilidhbrown.