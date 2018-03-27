Young people in South Lanarkshire invited to apply for CSGN Travel Grant

Gardens by the Bay in Singapore is topping the wish list of green destinations across the world that people would love to visit according to Skyscanner.

The global travel search site asked globetrotters the top destinations they would most like to visit to view world-renowned examples of green infrastructure in order to inspire applicants for Central Scotland Green Network’s (CSGN) inaugural Travel Grant.

Young people across South Lanarkshire still have time to make their dream destination come true with applications for the bursary open until 1 April 2018. The highly sought-after bursary will fund three young people (aged between 18 and 25) to visit anywhere in the world to learn more about green infrastructure projects and to bring the knowledge back to the Central Belt.

Skyscanner manager and Travel Grant judge, Kirsty Ireland, said: “It’s no surprise that the iconic Gardens by the Bay has been voted a top green destination: it’s an iconic urban oasis underpinned by fascinating sustainable design.

“We’re excited to support CSGN’s first ever Travel Grant and would encourage people to apply before the deadline for their chance to explore the world.”

The initiative - to mark Year of Young People - is focused on harnessing the insight and enthusiasm of young people across the globe and finding out more about how they can influence a range of key issues from environmental and climate change through to encouraging active travel.

CSGN is focused on transforming Central Scotland into a place where the environment adds value to the economy and where people’s lives are enriched by its quality and Chief Executive, Simon Rennie, explained the role the travel grant would play.

He said: “This is an exciting opportunity for a group of young people to support the development and delivery of the green network across Central Scotland by learning from thought provoking initiatives around the world.

“This could be exploring different ways to raise awareness and engage young people about the importance of green infrastructure or looking at ways they can be directly involved in encouraging cycling and walking or in food growing initiatives.”

The CSGN Young Persons Travel Grant 2018 is open to young people under the age of 26 and up to three successful applicants will each be awarded up to £1,000 (£500 if visiting an initiative in the UK) for a trip during 2018.

In order to apply, prospective globetrotters are required to produce an original, researched and achievable proposal which outlines their proposed study trip which could be to anywhere in the world.

The grants will be awarded at the 2018 CSGN Forum on June 14 at Glasgow Caledonian University which is focusing on ‘children, young people + green space = a healthy equation’.

To apply visit www.centralscotlandgreennetwork.org/travelgrant and submit a completed application to funding@csgnt.org.uk by midnight on April 1.