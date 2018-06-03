Speaking skills to the fore at showcase

Pupils from in and around Carluke showed off their verbal skills recently at an annual competition in the town.

Now in its fourth year, the Primary School Public Speaking Showcase organised by Linda Martin, Carluke High School’s librarian, and Carluke Development Trust allows youngsters to demonstrate their knowledge, confidence and professionalism in the field.

It invites 16 pupils, one each from primary 6 and 7, from eight primary schools to research and present to an invited audience a two to three-minute oral presentation on a subject of their choice, without the use of props or presentation software.

Kathleen McCormick, Carluke High School acting headteacher, was impressed both with the range of subjects presented and the depth of knowledge, levels of confidence and presentation skills demonstrated by the pupils.

Jean Douglas, CDT director expressed delight was also very impressed with the pupils’ skills, confidence and ability to present complicated subjects in a clear and concise way.

All of the children received a trophy for the hard work they put into their presentations.