South Lanarkshire P1 testing claims slammed as 'utter disgrace'

Conservative claims that its bid to scrap Primary One testing of children in South Lanarkshire were rejected out of hand by the region’s SNP administration have been slammed as “an utter disgrace” by the Nationalists.

The council’s Tory group, supported by Labour and Liberal councillors, were defeated in a vote on the issue a fortnight ago.

Responding to comments by the Conservative Group leader Councillor Richard Nelson, an SNP spokesperson said: “P1 Assessments are being reviewed independently and the review will report in a few months’ time. The Tories wanted to ignore that piece of work and ask the Chief Executive of the Council to conduct his own review.

"They are guilty of grandstanding, preying on the anxieties of parents and blatant political opportunism. And they’re prepared to do so at the expense of kids’ education. It’s completely shameless and an utter disgrace.”