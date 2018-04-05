School’s Uganda fundraiser

During a holiday in 2017, a Crawforddyke Primary teacher visited a school in Uganda and was utterly appalled by what she found.

Fiona Anderson, a primary three class teacher, could hardly believe the levels of deprivation, lack of proper sanitation and scarcity of resources available, to both students and the teaching staff.

Fiona left Uganda with a heavy heart that a school was having to struggle so much with so little, yet, despite that, teachers still taught, and children still wanted to learn.

She returned to the UK promising to help in any way possible.

And last week she put a plan into action when the P3 and 4 Crawforddyke teachers and children came together to host a fundraising event.

The children made crafts, designed games and held a bake sale, with many donations from lots of parents and friends. Tesco Carluke also stepped in and donated a variety of prizes for the tombola stall.

The fantastic sum of £427 was raised and will help to assist in the development of more hygienic sanitation and provide a better learning environment for the children.

Headteacher, Angela Gibson said: “We hope this is the beginning of a long-lasting partnership between Crawforddyke Primary and St Peters in Uganda.

“It’s so easy to forget how well off we are here in the UK, while other countries struggle to even afford books and pencils.”