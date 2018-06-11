Samantha is named Student of the Year

Lanark student received a Student of the Year award for her work on New College Lanarkshire’s HNC 3D Computer Animation course.

Samantha’s creations were included in a recently exhibition at the college’s Motherwell Campus, which showcased the work of final year students.

It featured the work of more than 100 students who have completed courses in the Faculty of Computing and Creative Industries and the Faculty of Engineering and Automotive.

The public spaces of the campus were transformed into creative hubs – featuring photography, project plans, videos and live models with 28 students from across HNC and HND 3D Computer Animation displaying their animations and montage shots, while 27 HNC and HND Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Architectural Design and Technology students showcased their technical design projects, including plans for the construction of buildings.

Prints from NQ, HNC and HND Photography students were also exhibited, with the opportunity for the public to purchase them. These included prints from our award-winning students, who recently excelled at the British Institute of Professional Photography awards.

Matthew Smith, Head of Faculty for Computing and Creative Industries, said: “Each year we are blown away by the exceptional talents and creativity shown by our students and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication our staff put in to ensure the students our students leave college truly skillset for life.

“I would like to congratulate all students who showcased their work at the event, in particular those exceptional students who were given special recognition for their work throughout their course. I hope that all students are inspired by the positive feedback from the event to go on and achieve great things. It is a fantastic highlight in the academic year and shows the high standard of our students.”