Pupils help us to remember

Clydesdale’s Lanark Grammar School and Underbank Primary have played a part in the staging of a major Lanarkshire exhibition to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

The photographic display concentrating on our ‘local’ regiment, The Cameronians, is being held in Hamilton’s Low Parks Museum until November 18.

The images taken from the Cameronians Regimental Collection, which is maintained by South Lanarkshire’s museum service, include photographs taken by the officers and men of the regiment, some of which have rarely or never been put on public display before.

In addition to the posed photographs taken by official photographers the exhibition includes a fascinating selection of more casual shots of The Cameronians engaged in day-to-day activity on the frontlines of the war.

The photographic exhibition is supported a display of artworks created by pupils from schools across South Lanarkshire including Lanark Grammar and Underbank Primary at Crossford.

Opening the exhibition Provost Ian McAllan said: “This year we mark 100 years since the ending of the war but an exhibition like this helps remind us of the true cost of conflict. It underlines that the lives lost are not just statistics in the history books but husbands, fathers, sons.”

