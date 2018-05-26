Pupils document outdoor play scheme

Two Lanark schools have contributed to a series of eight films documenting Forest Schools in local greenspaces.

Children from Blackwood Primary School and Robert Owen Primary School were joined by Chatelherault Primary School in Hamilton for the 12-week project which involved the youngsters receiving training to allow them to document their experiences.

The videos can be viewed on ‘Outdoor Learning and Wild Play’ at www.clydeandavonvalley.org/explore, and follow the children’s development in Forest School skills and charts their rise in confidence in playing outside through developing skills such as den building, woodland art, campfire cooking and making tree-cookies, in their local greenspace.

The project was popular with the students and teachers alike, with one pupil saying, “I was very excited when we were going because I really love the forest and we would get to experience the outdoors. I wasn’t looking forward to the spiders and the mud but now I’m not scared of spiders and I like mud.”

The Forest School training was delivered by Outlet: Play Resource whilst the film-making training was delivered by Laura Frood Community Arts.