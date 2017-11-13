Prizes on offer for new Christmas classic

Children from across Scotland are getting in the Christmas spirit early to try and win £1,500 for their school.

Popular children’s author Sam Hay is challenging youngsters to come up with a new Christmas classic story, for a chance to win some brilliant prizes up in the fourth annual Write Christmas competition.

The competition, backed by cartridgesave.co.uk, is open to children between four and 11 years old and split into three age categories. To enter they need to channel their inner Dickens to write a short story or poem (max 200 words) inspired by winter or Christmas.

The entry that Sam, author of the Undead Pets series of books, judges to be the best across the entire competition will win £1,500 for their school to spend on books or writing equipment, in addition to a Christmas stocking full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves. Two runners up will each secure £250 for their school and a festive goody bag. Entries must be submitted by November 17 and children, parents and teachers can get hints and tips from Sam, plus full details of how to enter at: www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/writechristmas2017.