Life sciences students to be among the first to experience new cutting-edge facilities at UWS Lanarkshire

Successful applicants to UWS Lanarkshire’s life sciences courses are to be among the first students to experience the campus’ new, cutting-edge science facilities, which are set to launch in 2019.

The £110 million campus includes technology-enhanced bioscience teaching labs, specialised Zoology lab facilities and a separate microbiology suite.

The teaching facilities will be augmented by a dedicated set of research laboratories which are designed to include genomic, biochemical, cell biology and advanced image analysis systems.

UWS offers a distinctive range of career-focused life sciences programmes at its Lanarkshire Campus. These include options in Biomedical Science and Bioscience; Environmental Health; Occupational Safety & Health; and Pharmacy Science & Health. Graduates of these programmes are making a big impression in industry and cutting-edge research thanks to the real-world nature of the University’s degrees in the life sciences.

Louise Jackson, 24, graduated from the University’s Applied Biomedical Science programme in 2016 with a First Class Honours degree before taking up a role as Specialist Biomedical Scientist at the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley.

UWS is one of only a few universities in Scotland to offer a degree accredited by the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) and this made the decision to study at UWS an easy one for Louise.

She said: “This was one of the main reasons I chose UWS. If the course hadn’t been accredited I’d have faced another round of assessments once I graduated.”

In fact, Louise was such a fan of her time at UWS that she recently returned to the University to study for her Masters in Advanced Biomedical Science to help take her career to the next level.

Kirsty McCallum, 23, a 2017 graduate of the University’s Biomedical Science programme with First Class Honours is now working on her PhD at UWS using the skills she learned from her undergraduate degree to help find ways to better understand and alleviate the impact of lung disease.

Kirsty said: “I cannot speak highly enough of the quality of teaching at UWS. My lecturers motivated me to work hard and become more confident in my abilities. During the degree I undertook a placement as a laboratory technician which developed my independent thinking skills and intuition, both of which are incredibly important to my current work.”

UWS’s life sciences programmes have been developed in collaboration with industrial and educational partners – this input along with the University’s extensive research and consultancy expertise helps to positively shape students’ learning experiences, putting them in an enviable position when entering the job market.

To apply for these courses visit www.ucas.com using the UWS institution code U40 or for more information visit www.uws.ac.uk/ug