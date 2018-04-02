Laura takes the top title

Laura Manby, 25, from Carluke, has won the Equine category at Lantra Scotland’s annual Land-based and Aquaculture Learner of the Year Awards.

The ceremony at which Laura received her prestigious award took place at Dunblane Hydro last week.

Laura has been doing the Equido level three instructor course, while working for Ross Dhu Equestrian Ltd. Since starting the programme last year, she has developed and diversified her skill base to include everything from horse care, anatomy and physiology, to psychology and emergency veterinarian treatment.

She has also competed in a number of dressage events. Her Equido level three will expand her knowledge to include supervisory skills and junior staff handling and management.

Laura said: “I am so happy to win the Equine award, what a great honour! I’d like to personally thank my employers at Ross Dhu Equestrian, who took me on despite the fact I had no formal qualifications. They have supported me every step of the way and inspired me to keep going when times were tough.

“It goes to show what you can achieve with hard work, determination and good people around you. I hope this inspires other people to take a chance like I did.”

The 2018 Learner of the Year Awards were organised by Lantra Scotland, the sector skills council for the land-based, aquaculture and environmental conservation industries, and saw more than 200 guests, including finalists and their families, take part in the organisations largest awards ceremony yet.