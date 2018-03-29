Forth GP leaves a living legacy

A GP who worked in the small village of Forth for the past 12 years before finally retiring last November, has left a living legacy as her way of thanking the community.

Dr Jill Murie ran the Kingshill Medical Practice in Manse Road, and, to celebrate her 12 years of service, has sponsored a new award at Forth Primary School.

Jill said: “As a token of my appreciation to Forth, I have left a small legacy to the village. This is in memory of my P6/P7 teacher, Miss Stewart, from Langside Primary School in Glasgow. She made me what I am today from school dux to head girl, medical graduate and successful doctor.

“You cannot overestimate the influence of a teacher on a child’s development and progress, which is why I thought this was a very apt way of marking my 12 happy years in Forth.”

The award will be presented to a P6/7 pupil in Forth Primary who best demonstrates the school’s core values of ‘Respect, Endeavour, Confidence and Trust’.

The winner will receive a shield for one year and a trophy to keep as a memento of their achievement.

Dr Murie will also donate prize money of £100 per year to the school as part of this new award.

Mrs Suzie Woods, headteacher at Forth Primary said: “Forth Primary are delighted to have received the endeavour award and shield from Dr Murie and would like to thank her for her generosity.

“Each year a Primary seven child who tries exceptionally hard and displays great effort, will receive the award. We look forward to Dr Murie presenting it for the first time in June.”