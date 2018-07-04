Coalburn Primary headteacher retires after 18 years

There was hardly a dry eye in the house, as Coalburn Primary waved goodbye to its head teacher, William Scott.

After 18 years of service at Coalburn and a total of 40 years in education, Mr Scott had decided the time was right to go.

Staff and pupils held a surprise fun afternoon party for him.

Mr Scott told the Gazette: “It hardly seems like 18 years since the Gazette photographer came in to take my photo on arrival in the school. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with such a wonderful group of staff, parents and children. As I said at the summer assembly there is such a wonderful spirit in the school.”

The Gazette echoes the children cries of ‘have a great retirement.’