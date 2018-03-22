Clydesdale pupils launch local event

Young people from across South Lanarkshire gathered in Hamilton to mark the official launch of the Year of Young People.

The Banqueting Hall at South Lanarkshire Council’s Headquarters was the venue for three events through the day which were organised by local young people with the support of the council’s Youth Learning Services.

Year of Young People Abbie Morris (7) from Carluke's Victoria Park school in front of image

The event for primaries was the first of three, with the focus firmly on young people; secondary school pupils took charge in the afternoon and the evening saw an open event for anyone from across South Lanarkshire aged up to 26 to attend.

The Year of Young People 2018 is a Scottish Government initiative aimed at celebrating young people’s contribution to society, talents and potential.

Minister for Early Years and Childcare Maree Todd opened the launch celebrations in South Lanarkshire.

South Lanarkshire Council spokesperson for Young People, Councillor Julia Marrs said: “These three launch events have been a wonderful showcase for the very talented young people that we are lucky to have as part of the South Lanarkshire community.

YOYP Niamh McMillan (10) from Law Primary School

“The events reflect the aspiration for the whole year, to give young people a platform and encourage older generations to listen to what they have to say, to recognise their many talents and abilities and to support their participation in community life.”

Chair of South Lanarkshire Youth Council Reece Harding said: “The Year of Young People (YoYP) is a great opportunity for young people across South Lanarkshire, we are the heart of our communities and YOYP gives us a unique opportunity to be heard.

“I am also delighted to learn that Scotland is the only country in the world to dedicate a full year to Young People.

“I hope that other countries adapt this same idea to recognise the importance that young people play in their community’s and most importantly democracy.”