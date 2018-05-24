Chance to vote for unsung school heroes

They are the unsung folk in the office, keeping schools running smoothly.

Now Carluke residents are been invited to get their school office and admin staff recognised for the first time with their very own awards.

The first School Superheroes awards - backed by Cartridgesave.co.uk - is searching for administrators in Carluke that go above and beyond for the good of others.

In the nationwide search, students, children, parents and teachers are being invited to nominate their favourite office administrator and explain why they are the backbone of their school.

The winning administrator will receive £1,500 for their school and £500 to treat themselves. There will be two runners-up who will each receive £250 for their schools and £250 for themselves.

To enter, simply visit www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/school-superhero/ and explain in just 150 words why your favourite school administrator deserves to be the nation’s favourite.

You have until Monday, November 26 to vote for your dream team member before winners announced on the Cartridge Save site on Monday 17th December.

And every entry counts. Every single member of staff who receives a nomination will be presented with a printed certificate which includes the lovely words written about them, so they have a permanent reminder of why they’re so special.

Ian Cowley, managing director of Cartridgesave.co.uk, says: “We want to celebrate the unsung heroes in the school office. The ones who work tirelessly to make our schools the best they can be.

“Their friendly faces and can-do attitudes deserve to be rewarded and we can’t wait to share your nominations and give them further reasons to shine.”