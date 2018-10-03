Campbell unveils a free products plan

SNP MSP for Clydesdale Aileen Campbell, in her role as the Scottish Government’s Communities Secretary has announced that free sanitary products will be available to pupils and students at schools, colleges and universities across Scotland thanks to £5.2 million Scottish Government funding.

Delivering on the SNP’s Programme for Government commitment to fight ‘period poverty’ in Scottish schools, colleges and universities - this initiative makes the Scottish Government the first in the world to make free sanitary products available to all pupils and students.

Following a successful pilot scheme in Aberdeen last year, the Scottish Government also provided the charity, FareShare, with over £500,000 to distribute free sanitary products to women on low incomes across the country.

Ms Campbell said: “The SNP Government’s £5.2 million investment in free sanitary products will allow students in Clydesdale to remain focused on what matters – their studies.

“Basic sanitary provision is a right, not a privilege.

“The notion that anyone should struggle to buy essential hygiene products is simply not acceptable and we should be proud that Scotland is leading the way in the fight against period poverty.

“I would encourage everyone to get firmly behind initiatives like this, including the UK government.”