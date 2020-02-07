Douglas and Coalburn cash pot is now open for grants

The Ventient Galawhistle Community Fund is re-opening for applications.

Community groups in the Douglas and Coalburn Community Council areas can apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000.

Since it opened in 2017 the Community Fund has distributed a whopping £251,909 in 28 grants to 18 different community organisations.

The fund is open to applications for a wide range of inspirational and creative community-led activity that helps deliver a lasting impact. It will do this by making grants to support the costs of relevant projects, services and facilities.

The next closing date for applications is Thursday, March 5.

The Galawhistle Community Fund is administered by grant-making charity Foundation Scotland, with decisions on awards made by a panel of local people drawn from the communities of Coalburn, Douglas and Glespin.

Other beneficiaries in the latest round of awards in December included Coalburn Miners Welfare Charity, Douglas Victoria Bowling Club, Douglas Community Development Company and Glespin Community Group.

The Fund is provided by Ventient Energy and is linked to the Galawhistle Wind Farm. Ventient Energy will provide a minimum fund of £120,000 per annum over the life time of the wind farm.

The Fund supports community projects benefitting those living in the areas served by Douglas Community Council (incorporating Glespin and surrounding areas) and/or Coalburn Community Council.

The two deadlines set out for applications to the Fund in 2020 will be March 5 and August 27.

To find out how your group can benefit and an application form visit www.foundationscotland.org.uk/programmes/galawhistle/.