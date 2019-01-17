Dogs abandoned and left to die near Garrion Bridges

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information following the abandonment of two dogs, a spaniel and a poodle, on the A71 near the Garrion Bridges.

The animal charity was alerted to the act of cruelty and neglect by a member of the public who, luckily, noticed the animals trapped in a cage off the A71 between Ashgill and the bridges on Tuesday, January 8.

SSPCA Inspector Jack Marshall said, “They were found shut in a cage and both were underweight with skin issues. The spaniel is microchipped but it’s out of date.

"We do know that she is under two years old and the poodle who is not microchipped seems to be the same age or younger. We are grateful to the member of the public who took the dogs in so they weren’t left outside in what was very stressful circumstances for them.

“If anyone recognises these dogs or has any information, we’d encourage them to contact us as we are keen to identify the person responsible for abandoning them.

"Abandoning an animal is an offence and anyone convicted could be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.”

Anyone with information on the dogs should contact SSPCA on 03000 999 999.