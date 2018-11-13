Disgust at vandalism to Law War memorial

While the vast majority of Clyesdale folk marked the Centenary Remembrance Sunday with respect, a tiny group of “thugs” chose last weekend of all weekends to vandalise a War Memorial.

Plants and other landscaping around Law War Memorial were attacked by vandals on Friday night, requiring a quick facelift operation to have the area put back in a suitable state for Sunday’s very special Centenary Rememberance service.

The mindless act has revolted the whole community.

Among those to express their disgust was villager and one of the area’s elected South Lanarkshire Council members, David Shearer.

He said: “Council land service department staff were out on Saturday morning to fix things.

“I was disgusted to see the damage done by mindless thugs to a Memorial with the names of the men of Law who gave their for their country.

“I would like to thank the team from the land services department and the members of the public who lent a hand to tidy things up so that the Remembrance Sunday homage could take placeas planned.

“On the day, the turnout was great with more wreaths laid than in past years. The village’s mothers and toddlers paid their own, lovely tribute at the cerermony.”

The Law War Memorial was the first erected in Carluke Parish and bears the names of 29 villagers who died in World War One.

The Murray family alone lost three brothers, James, John and Matthew, in the conflict.

The memorial was unveiled in May, 1920 by the then MP Captain Elliot, himself a veteran.

The memorial is unusual in having been in two different locations, first on a site near Station Road and then in Lawhill Park.