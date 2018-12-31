David Mundell’s New Year wishes

This will be my first New Year since my mother passed away in the Spring, so it will be different and my thoughts will be particularly with those who have also suffered a bereavement this year.

I will also remember my great friend Sir Alex Fergusson, the former presiding officer, who died in July.

The quote ‘a week is a long time in politics’ would clearly be an understatement if applied to the last 12 months.

Every day seems to have brought new twists and turns as the UK prepares for Brexit.

I know from local people that they just want politicians to get it sorted and that certainly remains my objective as we go into 2019.

My priority is always my constituents and one of the highlights of any year is my surgery tour, visiting every community in the constituency.

I was particularly pleased that the closure-threatened RBS at Biggar was given a reprieve. I was, of course, deeply disappointed that Douglas lost its branch.

On a further positive note, I was delighted South Lanarkshire Council has acknowledged the importance of the currently closed Clyde Bridge near Carstairs Junction and has earmarked £3 million for a replacement.

I remain fully supportive of my constituents who are concerned that moves to quarry a scenic area at Overburns, near Lamington, might go ahead.

As we look forward, may I take this opportunity to wish a happy and prosperous New Year to the readers and staff of the Carluke and Lanark Gazettes.