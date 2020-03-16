Crunch meeting for 2020 Lanimers today

With a ban on any gatherings of over 500 people in Scotland due to coronavirus, the future - if any - for Lanark’s Lanimer Day 2020 hamgs in the balance this week.

The various gala days around the Clydesdale area - including Carluke’s and Biggar’s - have also been thrown into doubt.

For the biggest single event, the Lanimers, the organisers have decided to adopt a `wait and see’ policy.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Lanimer Committee said: “There will be no Lanimer Committee General meeting on the next due date, Wednesday 18 March. The Lanimer Committee Executive, which includes office bearers, and conveners for our sub-committees, will meet on Wednesday evening to set up a contingency plan which will allow events to take place when we are advised it is safe to do so.

The statement added that the committee would keep the public up to date on developments through the Gazette.