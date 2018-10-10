Youth attack outside local police station

Police are appealing for witnesses to an early morning attack on a teenager just yards from their Lanark base.

Officers at Lanark Police Station were alerted by members of the public at around 6.30am on Sunday that a 19-year-old male was lying unconscious outside in the Westport.

Police gave the youth first aid while an ambulance was awaited. Any witnesses to the attack - or any driver with a dashcam passing the scene early that morning - is asked to contact police via their 101 number or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1149 of 07/10/18.

Overnight into last Wednesday morning an attempt was made to gain entry to a property on Covington Oval, Carstairs Junction.

Witnesses are sought to this atttempted break-in. Those with information are urged to contact the police or Crimestoppers using the above numbers and quoting number 2879 of 05/10/18.

Finally, police anti-drugs investigations in Lanark have led to the arrest and charging of several people under the Misuse of Drugs Act..

Over the past week alone police seized drugs from a 17-year-old female, women aged 20 and 24 years old and a 42-year-old man.

Reports have been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.