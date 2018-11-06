Victims will get compensation

The Scottish Government has pledged that victims of abuse in institutions like Lanark’s former Smyllum Orphanage will be paid compensation.

However, it has also made it clear that the taxpayer will not be picking up all of the potentially huge bill.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry recently confirmed claims made over many years that Smyllum orphans had suffered abuse while in the care of the Daughters of Charity order of nuns.

In an statement to Holyrood, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said that the Scottish Government would be asking parliament to approve a system of “financial redress” for abuse survivors.

He further promised that ‘fast-track’ payments could be made to survivors who are in poor health and might not live long enough to receive their compensation through the government scheme.

He also issued a formal apology to the abuse victims although all the cases took place before the Scottish Parliament and Government were created.

Mr Swinney said: “I am determined we will have a redress scheme in Scotland which treats survivors with sensitivity and respect. Their courage and determination to speak out for justice and to protect children today and in the future from experiencing the abuse that they suffered is inspiring.”

He added that organisations found responsible for abuse would be expected to contribute to the compensation fund and that victims’ views would be heeded in setting it up.