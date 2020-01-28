Two year ban on owning animals for Biggar woman

A woman has been handed a two year ban on keeping animals for failing to provide care for a Boxer dog.

Picco was found in an emaciated state with ribs and spine visibly protruding. When food was provided for her by the SSPCA inspector, she ate ravenously.

Violet Johnston, of Knocklea, Biggar was handed the two year ban, a disqualification order for three cats and an additional boxer dog in her care, Boe, in addition to a six month community payback supervision order.

Johnston was charged with failing to provide an adequate diet or seeking veterinary treatment the dog and causing it unnecessary suffering.

A Scottish SPCA inspector attended the property and found both Boxers in a dog crate. The dogs and two cats were removed from Johnston’s address immediately.

Inspector Sian Robertson said: “It was clear that Picco needed immediate veterinary treatment. When she was offered food, she gobbled it up as if she was starving.

“This shows that there was no health issue with Picco’s ability to put on weight. When she received regular food in our care, she gained weight easily. On examination, Picco’s body score was given as 1/5 where five is top condition.

“She was found to have a mass and an ear infection that was causing pain and discharge. The smell was obvious and pungent.

“It was clear that Picco needed urgent treatment. The fact the health issues and starved frame were not picked up by Johnston shows how incapable she was of providing Picco with the care she needed.

“The saddest thing is that Picco had to be euthanised for an unrelated health issue.

“Sadly, the vets made the decision that the kindest thing to do was to put her to sleep to end further suffering.”