Two to appear in court in connection with armed robberies

Two men are expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court today (Friday) in connection with five incidents of armed robbery.

Detectives arrested and charged the men, aged 30 and 24, following the incidents in East Kilbride, Stonehouse and Dumbarton.

On Friday, June 1 staff at the William Hill Bookmakers in St Leonards Square, East Kilbride were threatened by a man before he made off with a quantity of cash.

Later that night, staff in the Spar Store at The Cross in Stonehouse were subject to a similar attack.

On Tuesday, June 5 into Wednesday, June 6 three other similar incidents took place, one at Murco Service Station on Townend Road, Dumbarton, another at the Old Coach Road Service Station on Old Coach Road in East Kilbride and another at the BP Queensway North Service Station on Queensway, East Kilbride where two men entered the premises and threatened staff and made of with cash.

No-one was injured during any of the incidents, although staff were left badly shaken.

Police have submitted a report to the Procurator Fiscal.