Two caught allegedly speeding on M74 - one at 125mph!

This week’s local police crime call heard about speeders on the M74.

About 7.45pm on July 14, officers detected a vehicle travelling at 100mph on the M74 near to Abington. A mere 20 minutes later they then stopped another motorist allegedly travelling in excess of 125mph near to Cairn Lodge. The full circumstances of both incidents have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and it is expected both men will appear at court on a later date. In the afternoon of July 11, a disturbance took place on Priory Road, Lesmahagow. Police attended and arrested a 43-year-old man in relation to this incident and for weapon-carrying offences.

On July 8, a person entered a property on Carnwath Road, Carluke and stole keys and money from inside. The doors of the property were open at the time due to the recent hot weather. Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1499 of 10/07/18.

This type of crime is being widely reported during the heatwave, and the public are asked to consider security while ventilating their homes as thieves are on the lookout for easy targets.

About 2.50am on July 11, the Tesco Garage in Carluke was broken into. Tills were stolen as a result of the break-in. Witnesses are sought.Call Police on 101, quoting 0375 of 11/07/18.

Overnight into July 13, a trailer was stolen from the rear of Crossford Village Hall. It is a three-bike Indespension motorcycle trailer, silver in colour with brown ramps. It has a black number plate, white wheels, and a broken tail light. If you have any information on this crime please contact Police on 101.

And finally this week, during the evening of June 30, a garage was broken into at Stonebyres smallholdings in Lanark. Seven Husqvarna chainsaws valued at approximately £3000 were stolen from the home of a small business owner. Can you help police, have you been offered a cheap chainsaw? call them on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1374 of 01/07/18.